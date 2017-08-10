Charges Filed In Cold Case Murder Of County Supervisor’s Brother

August 10, 2017 11:04 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case murder of the brother of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Michael Anthony Locklin faces one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Thomas, Ridley-Thomas’ brother.

Thomas, an insurance adjustor, was killed between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16, 1981 and his body was found at his home in the 4600 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard – now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – after he did not show up for church or work.

Locklin, whom prosecutors identified through DNA evidence, faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 21.

