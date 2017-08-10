Fans On Twitter Love Yu! Darvish Strikes Out 10, Again

August 10, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Dodgers, Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish fanned 10 Thursday night and the fans on Twitter loved it. He is the first Dodger pitcher since 1954 to have back-to-back 10 strikeout games in a debut with the team. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 8-6.

 

 

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch