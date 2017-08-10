Fans On Twitter Love Yu! Darvish Strikes Out 10, Again

Yu Darvish fanned 10 Thursday night and the fans on Twitter loved it. He is the first Dodger pitcher since 1954 to have back-to-back 10 strikeout games in a debut with the team. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 8-6.
Yu Darvish to all of Dodger fam after another strong performance on the mound pic.twitter.com/7ISjDsEgfE
— D. Love (@Vintage_D_Love) August 11, 2017
Yu Darvish vs. Paul Goldschmidt today — 3 plate appearances, 3 strikeouts
— Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 11, 2017
Live look at Paul Godscmidt facing Yu Darvish. pic.twitter.com/km8LM3t1ch
— Frank ⚾️ (@BeisbolFrank) August 11, 2017
When you give Yu Darvish a 3 run lead before he takes the mound pic.twitter.com/YUUfq0QAov
— TheConman (@akaTheConman) August 11, 2017
Yu Darvish: 2nd @Dodgers pitcher since 1900 to have 10+ K in each of his 1st 2 starts with the team (Karl Spooner)
h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/PX1TvR5aVA
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 11, 2017
Yu Darvish you tha GOAT
— A.ROD (@youngvino24) August 11, 2017
Yu Darvish to the Dodgers was basically game over
— stĒlo🇵🇭🌊🌴 (@eboog23) August 11, 2017
This is apparently Yu Darvish when he's not sharp pic.twitter.com/addeD9WYnM
— Daniel Brim (@DanielBrim) August 11, 2017
Dominant before Darvish, unstoppable with Darvish! This team just keeps winning 😈⚪️🔵 @Dodgers https://t.co/05o8DfElJw
— Aden (@AGuzman__13) August 11, 2017
Love all the @dodgers fans representing tonight at Chase Field. Pretty awesome to see a sea of Blue on TV. #GoBlue #HomeAwayFromHome
— Stephanie Romero (@vocera) August 11, 2017
Yu Darvish was trending in San Francisco lol… #Dodgers @Dodgers #Vamos! pic.twitter.com/wqioeZB2K7
— Solidaridad✊ (@joeltena) August 11, 2017
Yu Darvish with the embodiment of a perfect pitch. pic.twitter.com/yJ8HalIWFV
— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) August 11, 2017
Holy shit, Yu Darvish literally just neutered Jake Lamb on live television. Amazing!
— pls (@doyerspls) August 11, 2017
.@Cody_Bellinger threw this at me 😭😭💙💙 @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/2Z3tl0zYJG
— arianna (@ariannamromero) August 11, 2017
One Comment