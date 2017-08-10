Black Bear Found In Parking Lot Of Pomona Metrolink Station

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A bear was tranquilized and taken away by state Fish and Game officials Thursday after it was found wandering the parking lot of the Metrolink station in Pomona.
The bear was first spotted roaming the area around the Fairplex in Pomona fairgrounds, near McKinley and Paige Drive, at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. It was later found in a parking lot alongside the Metrolink train tracks.
Information about the bear and where it came from has not yet been released by California Fish & Game, but it may have originated from the Angeles National Forest, which is less than 10 miles to the north.
That distance, however, traverses the 210 Freeway and plenty of urban real estate.
The sleeping bear, which appeared to be an adult, was loaded in a Fish and Game truck to be brought back to the forest.
