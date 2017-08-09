Security Camera Shows Three Men Burglarizing K-12 School In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Security cameras captured clear images of three men in their 20s running onto the closed campus of Orange County Christian School in Anaheim, just before 1:30 a.m. on July 19.

In the video, one wearing a hoodie goes through a gate while two others with their faces exposed, follow behind.

Nearly an hour and a half later, you can see them casually leaving a classroom they broke into, two on scooters, another riding a children’s bike and one has a guitar slung over his shoulder, police said.

“That is not good. I’m very uncomfortable with this,” Gao Danping said.

The christian school serves preschool through 12th grade.

School officials did not want to comment on the case, but some employees told CBS2’s Serene Branson off camera that not only did the burglars steal the items, they also vandalized and posted graffiti in a kindergarten classroom.

Parent Kelly Crumpton loves the school and says her daughter is starting kindergarten there next week.

“That’s horrible,” Crumpton said. “ To know it’s where my children go to school, it’s horrible.”

Anaheim police say the stolen items were worth about $2,500 but they’re hopeful the video images help catch the brazen burglars.

“They didn’t seem to be concerned with hiding their identity or the merchandise,” Kristina Hamm, of the Anaheim Police Dept. said. “It’s surprising, so we think it’s a great time for public to assist in the arrests.”