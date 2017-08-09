‘Rally Granny’ Flashed Dodgers Crowd Last Month ‘Just Because I Wanted To’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Betty True is a life-long Dodgers fan but had never been to a home game until last month.

On her first trip to Chavez Ravine, the Arizona resident and great-grandmother made herself a viral video sensation when the in-stadium camera caught her cavorting and dancing at her seat.

While working up the crowd, 85-year-old True — since dubbed “The Rally Granny ” — even briefly flashed the crowd (she had a bra on.)

On Wednesday, KCAL 9’s Peter Daut spoke to True via Skype to talk about her newfound celebrity.

Daut reported True had no problem speaking her mind or raising her shirt.

And why did she flash?

“Just because I wanted to,” she said, matter-of-fact.

The July 8th game against the Royals was her first. The Dodgers were down in the 7th inning, 4-3.

True took the concept of the 7th inning stretch a bit figuratively and she just started dancing.

She said she wanted to shake things up.

“They were enjoying my dancing,” True said, “and they egged me on. So I provided for them. They’re just lucky I was wearing a bra.”

The Dodgers came from behind to win the game.

Rally Granny has since become a good luck charm for players and fans.

“I will be going to more games,” said True, “If I can afford it.”

She adds, a quip. “I’ll have to do some more pole dancing to earn the money.”

And what of those people who thought her behavior was unbecoming a grandmother, let alone a great-grandmother?

“Some people on their (internet) comments (said) that I would probably go to Hell,” True said, “but if I go to Hell it’s going to be for something worse than that.”

Since True pulled up her shirt and gave the crowd a lift, the Dodgers have gone 20-3. So maybe she really was good luck for them.

And Daut reports, there is already Rally Granny merchandise.