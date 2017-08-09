Man Stabbed To Death In San Fernando Park

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in a San Fernando park Tuesday night.
The victim was discovered by San Fernando police at 9:45 p.m. behind the softball fields at Las Palmas Park, located in the 500 block of South Huntington Street.
The victim was found with at least one stab wound, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
Investigators have no suspect information or motive.
Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call LASD at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.