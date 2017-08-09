San Juan Capistrano Man Accused Of Raping 2 Teens

August 9, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities believe a San Juan Capistrano man arrested last week on accusations he raped two teens in Santa Ana and San Juan Capistrano could have more victims.

suspect1 San Juan Capistrano Man Accused Of Raping 2 Teens

Alejandro Hernandez Garcia (OCSD)

Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, 41, faces charges of forcible rape, sodomy by force and rape by use of drug, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, on July 13, 2016, a 16-year-old girl was approached in San Juan Capistrano by a man she knew by the nickname of “Tiburon,” which means “shark” in Spanish. The suspect pulled her into a garage, locked the door and raped her, OCDA said.

On Aug. 18, 2016, the suspect approached a 19-year-old woman who was lost in Santa Ana. After providing her alcohol that contained an illegal drug, he raped her in the backseat of his car, prosecutors said.

On July 30, 2017, more than a year after the first alleged sexual assault, Garcia went to the home of the 16-year-old victim, authorities say. She identified him and called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia was arrested Aug. 1 following a joint investigation by Santa Ana police and sheriff’s detectives.

Authorities believe he may have additional victims. Anyone with information on the case should call OCSD at 714-347-8794.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch