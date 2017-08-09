San Juan Capistrano Man Accused Of Raping 2 Teens

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities believe a San Juan Capistrano man arrested last week on accusations he raped two teens in Santa Ana and San Juan Capistrano could have more victims.
Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, 41, faces charges of forcible rape, sodomy by force and rape by use of drug, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
According to prosecutors, on July 13, 2016, a 16-year-old girl was approached in San Juan Capistrano by a man she knew by the nickname of “Tiburon,” which means “shark” in Spanish. The suspect pulled her into a garage, locked the door and raped her, OCDA said.
On Aug. 18, 2016, the suspect approached a 19-year-old woman who was lost in Santa Ana. After providing her alcohol that contained an illegal drug, he raped her in the backseat of his car, prosecutors said.
On July 30, 2017, more than a year after the first alleged sexual assault, Garcia went to the home of the 16-year-old victim, authorities say. She identified him and called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcia was arrested Aug. 1 following a joint investigation by Santa Ana police and sheriff’s detectives.
Authorities believe he may have additional victims. Anyone with information on the case should call OCSD at 714-347-8794.