Hikers Rescued After Getting Stranded On Precarious Mount Baldy Slope

NEAR ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) – Four friends who were attempting to summit three mountains in 24 hours were safely rescued after getting stranded on a steep Mount Baldy slope during windy conditions overnight Sunday in the San Gabriel Mountains.
The four California men, ages 20 to 25, were attempting to climb Mount San Jacinto, Mount Baldy and Mount San Gorgonio, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sunday morning, they successfully summited San Jacinto. Then they drove to Mount Baldy Sunday night and began to hike the Ski Hut Trail, SBSD reports.
At some point they accidentally left the trail, got lost and then got stuck on a steep, rocky slope of Baldy Bowl. At about 11:30 p.m., they called 911.
Because of high winds, sheriff’s department choppers were unable to immediately reach the hikers, so the volunteer West Valley Search and Rescue Team was called out. The West Valley team found the hikers and was able to secure them from falling down the slope.
Early Monday morning, the winds died down enough to allow a sheriff’s helicopter to finally hoist the hikers to safety. None of them were injured, SBSD said.
All hikers are reminded to carry the ten essentials before heading out on their journey.