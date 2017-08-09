Woman Fatally Shot Outside Condo In Quiet Montrose

MONTROSE (CBSLA.com) — A woman in her 60s was found shot in Montrose Tuesday night, homicide detectives said.
Police say the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found in the carport area of her condo in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She died at a local hospital.
Investigators were searching for a shooter who they say fled in a vehicle. No further description of the vehicle or the shooter were available.
Police say they did not believe the shooting to be random.
