Girl, 12, Shot Inside Victorville Home In Apparent Drive-By

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a 12-year-old girl was shot in Victorville Wednesday evening.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel reported from the scene where deputies were being tight-lipped but did confirm a shooting had taken place

The shooting occurred at the corner of Monaco Drive and Palermo Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Regarding the shooting, deputies would only say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators were seen going in and out of one home where it was believed the girl was hit by a bullet possibly from a passerby.

Patel spoke to a neighbor who said she believed she heard four pops — very loud and very quick in succession. She believed it might have been fireworks at first. She then heard sirens and knew something wasn’t right.

“They just came out screaming that someone had shot their daughter,” said Linda Fierro, “right through the front window.”

She said she didn’t know the family well but that a large extended family lived in the home and remembers they have a daughter about 12.

Neighbors told Patel there had been fights at the home but no one expected anything like a shooting.

Investigators were allegedly asking about a white SUV that had been seen in the area over the last few days.