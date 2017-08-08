High School Student Treated For Active Tuberculosis In Hemet

August 8, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Hemet, Tuberculosis

HEMET (CBSLA.com) – A Hemet high school student is receiving treatment for active tuberculosis, health officials said Tuesday.

The unidentified teen is a student at Tahquitz High School, where letters have been sent to the families of 300 students notifying them of the diagnosis, according to the Riverside County Department of Public Health.

Officials are recommending TB screenings for any students and staff who may have come into contact with the student.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

