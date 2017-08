PHOENIX (CBSLA.com) — Yasiel Puig got his glove over the fence in the sixth inning to rob J.D. Martinez of a game-tying home run and Justin Turner hit two solo homers in a 6-3 loss to Arizona. The D-Backs closed to within 15 games of the Dodgers Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Dodgers fans shared excitement for Puig and Turner despite the loss:

YASIEL. PUIG. This is what he does. 😎 pic.twitter.com/BNT76k1eDM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2017

D-backs mascot is low-key a Dodgers fan. pic.twitter.com/Aszppk2HFw — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 9, 2017

I think my whole neighborhood heard me! What a catch!!! — ⓜⓘⓒⓗⓐⓔⓛ (@michaelw_yee) August 9, 2017

INTO THE SECOND DECK! @redturn2 crushes a solo homer in the top of the fourth and the #Dodgers lead, 1-0! #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/euuhGD397z — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2017

When your two hrs effort disappears bcuz of a lucky slam off the pole by a player from a team 16(now 15) games behind us #RallyBanana pic.twitter.com/QSk0gaqz8o — S_Kim25 (@sunoo011217) August 9, 2017

Ugh, what would have happened if, "JT" was in a Clean Up Hitters Position 🤔💙🤔 pic.twitter.com/LRA0nNhZK7 — Pamela (@Pamela836) August 9, 2017

Dodgers run the west don't you forget — Rigo Ramirez (@reegsdaruler) August 9, 2017

#Dbacks acting like if they win this game they move in to first place LOL 16GB — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) August 9, 2017

.@YasielPuig deserves a Gold Glove. Period. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) August 9, 2017