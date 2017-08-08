Locals With Family In Guam Concerned About North Korea Threat

LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA.com) — Scary is how one Southland woman from Guam described Tuesday’s news about North Korea’s newest threat against the United States territory.

“We could lose a lot of people,” said Clarissa Celano. “The first thing that really came to mind were the branches of the military that are out there.”

From her home in Los Alamitos, she got on Facebook and messaged her loved ones.

“My family’s out there. I have my mom’s family, my dad’s family,” Celano said.

The news of a possible missile strike against Guam hit her cousin, Heidi Quenga, hard.

She runs the Kutturan Chamoru dance troupe to keep the Pacific Islander traditions alive.

This weekend they celebrate their 24th anniversary

“Here, we are thinking it’s a great time, but our family and friends back home…it could change really fast,” said Quenga. “In the back of my mind I’m definitely praying for them.”

This isn’t a new threat. But she said it’s the biggest one she’s seen in decades.

“We just recently celebrated the 73rd anniversary of our liberation so WWII is still fresh in our minds,” said Quenga.

A violent hurricane brought this family to Los Alamitos decades ago. But this political storm has the power to destroy everything they’ve ever known.

“If our island’s gone, we have nothing to go back to,” said Celano.