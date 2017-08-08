‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Mansion Listed At $350M, Most Expensive In US

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) – A Bel Air mansion made famous as the TV home for the 1960s show “The Beverly Hillbillies” is now the most expensive residential listing in the nation.
The Chartwell Mansion, home of late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio, is on the market at a listing price of $350 million, according to reports.
Built in 1933, the 25,000-square-foot main residence was inspired by 18th-century French Neoclassical style and features a paneled dining room, a ballroom, and a wine cellar.
In addition to a tennis court and a 75-foot swimming pool, the 10.3-acre property also offers covered parking for up to 40 cars.
The home went on the market after Perenchio died in May at the age of 86.
