San Bernardino School Undergoes Extreme Makeover After Murder-Suicide

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Students arriving for the first day of classes Monday will find a new color scheme, layout, and robust security features at the San Bernardino school devastated by a murder-suicide in April.
North Park Elementary School, freshly painted with a new color scheme of gold, teal and gray, underwent a $1 million overhaul over the summer.
On April 10, Cedric Anderson, 53, visited the school. He opened fire on the special needs classroom of his estranged wife, 53-year-old Karen Smith. Gunfire also hit two students, killing 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, and injuring 9-year-old Nolan Brandy.
The school’s fences still display messages of hope and encouragement, but it’s the only indication of the tragedy that happened just four months ago.
Classrooms are now lined with tempered glass, fitted with locking steel doors and each have an outdoor exit. Hallway walls are brightly colored and feature images of inspirational leaders and some of their most famous quotes.
The special needs classroom where the deadly shooting took place has been turned into an open space where students can come and go.
Classes start Monday, and every staffer is returning to the school – with the exception of the two instructional aides who witnessed the shooting and got the surviving students to safety.