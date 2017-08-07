19 Foothill Transit Lines Stopped As Mechanics Go On Strike

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Foothill Transit mechanics are on strike Monday, affecting 19 bus lines throughout the east San Gabriel Valley.
Mechanics represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1756 have reportedly been unable to reach an agreement with the new company, Keolis Commuter Services, which took over Foothill Transit recently.
The work stoppage is now in effect at Foothill Transit’s Pomona operations facility, where both bus maintenance and bus operation have stopped. Lines 195, 197, 282, 285, 286, 289, 291, 292, 482, 486, 488, 492, 495, 497, 499, 699, 853, 854, and 855 are affected by the strike.
To help offset the affected bus lines, extra westbound trips have been added to Line 498 and the Silver Streak in West Covina. Additional service will also be provided on Line 493 out of Industry Park & Ride.
