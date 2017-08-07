108-Year-Old LA Furniture Retailer Dearden’s Closes Its Doors For Good

August 7, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: Dearden's, downtown LA, Store Closure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dearden’s, one of the oldest businesses in Southern California, is the latest retail store to fall to “changing consumer trends.”

Dearden’s was founded in 1909 and was known for its customer service, often extending credit to immigrant customers who needed to buy their first pieces of furniture and appliance and those who fell on hard times.

The retailer closed its last three stores Sunday – in downtown Los Angeles, Huntington Park, and Van Nuys. At one point, the retailer had eight locations.

Dearden’s best year was in 2006, when sales topped $100 million.

