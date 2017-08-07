Is Busy Valley Intersection Prone To Crashes?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Security video captured a Nissan Xterra crashing into a VW at an intersection in Valley Glen Sunday night. Both stopped for a few seconds before it appears the Nissan started to pull away. Then an SUV plowed right into a Starbucks and took out a patio.

Cell phone video shows the aftermath at the corner of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue. The LAPD is investigating the crash. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Jamie Hausfeld, who works a nearby flower shop, says crashes like this happen too often at this intersection. She has video from last November of a car that slammed into her flower shop.

A camera also captured another car plowing into the same Starbucks, less than three weeks ago after a separate crash.

“I’m traumatized by this. I hear a skid and I freak out,” Hausfeld said.

Chet Renner lives nearby and says people speed through here because both Coldwater Canyon and Victory are straightaways and drivers are always trying to beat the light.

“I’ve called the police about it and I’ve had a hard time getting them out here,” Renner said.

According to LAPD – since the start of this year until Monday – there have been 17 crashes at this intersection. Compared to the same time last year – there were 26.

Fortunately, there have been no fatalities. Even though things have improved, Hausfeld says something needs to be done to slow traffic down.

“Every day, groups of kids walking across the street. They have no idea. One time they could step off and that would be it.”