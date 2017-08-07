Armed Man Sought For Robbing 2 Buena Park Gas Stations

BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Police are looking for a man they believe is behind two armed robberies back-to-back in Orange County.
Police said a man shot a Chevron gas station clerk in the leg during a robbery in the middle of the day Sunday. Just up the road two days earlier, police said security tape captured the same man robbing another Chevron gas station clerk with a gun around 10 p.m.
He took plenty of cash during the second robbery but he didn’t hurt anyone.
Customers can’t believe that the robber would be so brazen.
“That’s insane,” said Penny Smith. “I can’t believe something like that would happen here. Why would you do it in front of everybody? You’re gonna get caught.”
Police said the thief took off in a black newer model Ford 150 truck.
Customers hope police catch him.
“I definitely will look around and make sure that everything’s OK before I even come out to pump gas,” said Rebecca Ramirez.
If you have any information, contact Buena Park Police.