Top September Events In Orange County

The season are shifting in Orange County, but the events continue to bring together locals and tourists in Southern California. Gather the family and bring your friends to some of the events that have come to be a tradition in the region. Celebrate the end of summer and the start of fall with these top events in Orange County.



International Street Fair

Old Towne Orange

112 E. Chapman Ave.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-4816

www.orangestreetfair.org

In 1973, the City of Orange looked for ways to celebrate its centennial and gained inspiration from the 1910 street fair. Starting the International Street Fair that year was such a success that they continued the tradition annually. What you can expect at the fair? Food and drinks from America, Switzerland, Asia, Australia, Denmark, England, Germany, Japan, Greece, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, and Polynesia. Everyday there will be special performances from bands from around the world. This tradition is not one to miss in Orange County.



Tall Ships Festival

Ocean Institute / Dana Point Harbor

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 496-2274

www.ocean-institute.org

Every year on the second weekend of September, history comes alive at the Ocean Institute's Dana Point Harbor. A fleet of historic tall ships set sail with crew members from each ship doing historical re-enactments, cannon battles, pirate adventures, ship tours, and mermaid encounters. On Friday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm there is a 'Sails 'n Ales event where there is craft beer from five California breweries, live music and mermaids. The Parade of Sail shows the adventure aboard a historic tall ship.



Oktoberfest

Old World Village

7561 Center Ave.

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 696-8271

www.oldworld.ws

For forty years, Old World Huntington Beach has been the home to Orange County's oldest celebrations, Oktoberfest. Expect authentic German food, beer and bands that come from the home country. The celebration is said to also host the "best bratwurst" in California. Keep in mind if you are wondering if this event is family friendly, you can bring the family and kids during the week on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday is reserved for adults over 21 years of age.



Irvine Global Village Festival

Bill Barber Park

4 Civic Center Plaza

Irvine, CA 92606

(949) 724-6606

www.cityofirvine.org

More than 100 performances are set for the all-day event at the Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park in Irvine. This year will be the 16th annual event that will have representation from around the world with international cuisine, cultural exhibits and a marketplace to purchase items from all over the world. Admission is free. Make sure to bring cash for the purchase of food at the event. Immerse yourself and your family to all that this festival has to offer.



Blue Whale Migration Cruise

Newport Landing Sportfishing & Whale Watching

309 Palm Street Suite A

Newport Beach, CA 92661

(949) 675-0551

www.newportwhales.com

One the events to not miss when in Orange County is the giant blue whale migration that happens during the summer and into the fall season. More than 1,000 whales were spotted in 2016 where 350 were giant blue whales. What was once considered a rare occasion to see a blue whale off of Southern California shores, has changed over the last 10 years where we have seen a rise over the summer season. The Newport Bay is one of the largest marine protected regions in Southern California that takes pride in protecting the ecosystem for future generations.

By Elle Toussi