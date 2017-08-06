Company Selling ‘Peace’ ‘Love’ And ‘Zen’ T-Shirts With Swastika Symbol

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A U.S.-based company has rolled out a line of T-shirts and sweatshirts that feature what it describes as “the new Swastika.”

Three versions of the shirts by KA Design are being sold online through the website, Teespring.com.

The shirts and sweatshirts range in price from $20 to $27 and feature the words, “peace,” “love,” and “zen” with the Swastika symbol above.

“Here at KA we explore boundaries. We push them forward. Let’s make the Swastika a symbol of Love and Peace. Together, we can succeed,” KA Design said on its website.

KA Design also posted a promotional video of the shirts on its Facebook page last month.

The clip has been viewed 1.3 million times, and has generated thousands of comments.

In the clip, the company said:

“This is the Swastika. It’s 5000 years old. It’s a symbol of peace, it’s a symbol of love, it’s a symbol of luck, it’s a symbol of infinity, it’s a symbol of life. “But one day, Nazism. They took the Swastika, rotated it by 45 degrees, and turned it into Hatred, and turned it into Fear, and turned it into War, and turned it into Racism and turned it into Power, they stigmatized the Swastika forever. “They won, they limited our freedom, or maybe not? “The Swastika is coming back, together with Peace, together with Love, together with Respect, together with Freedom. Introducing the new Swastika.”

CBS2/KCAL9 reached out to both Teespring.com and KA Design for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.