12 Hurt After Vessel Leaks ‘Flammable Liquid’ Into Port Of Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say 12 people were injured, including a firefighter, following a chemical spill into the Port of Long Beach.
Brian Fisk, a public information officer with the Long Beach Fire Department, said a large shipping vessel containing a 6,000 gallon container, was leaking flammable liquid.
No fire was reported.
Fisk said the firefighter sustained minor injuries unrelated to the spill, but was transported to the hospital, along with one other person.
Of the injured, 10 others were treated on-site.
No further information was available.
One Comment