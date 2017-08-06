3 Stabbed As Brawl Erupts During Adult Soccer Match At Southern California School

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say three people were stabbed during an adult soccer match at a Southern California high school.
Firefighters responded to the soccer stadium of El Camino High School in Whittier on Sunday following the report of a possible stabbing.
When they arrived, they located three people with stab wounds. The injuries were being described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities said the incident unfolded just after 12:20 p.m. after a soccer player got into it with the referee.
That’s when a brawl erupted between both teams, and someone pulled out a knife, and stabbed three people.
Deputies said the suspect was unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.