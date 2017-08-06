Angels Let 5-Run Lead Get Away And Lose To A’s 11-10

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Bruce Maxwell’s two-run single completed a dramatic five-run, two-out comeback in the eighth inning, and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on Sunday.

The Angels led 10-5 after the sixth but couldn’t hold on against an A’s team that hammered them with 18 hits, including three home runs and six doubles.

Down 10-6 in the eighth, Khris Davis hit a three-run homer off reliever Blake Parker to ignite the Oakland comeback. Parker had not allowed a run in 27 consecutive appearances at home.

After Ryon Healy doubled, the Angels went to Bud Norris (1-5), but the closer gave up a run-scoring single to Chad Pinder, a double to Matt Chapman and then the two-run single to Maxwell.

Josh Smith (2-0) picked up the win in relief. Blake Treinen, Oakland’s seventh reliever, earned his fifth overall save and second with the A’s.

The A’s got a three-run homer from Mark Canha, a solo shot from Pinder and the three-run blast from Davis, his 29th of the season. Pinder had a career-high four hits.

The Angels loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but reliever Santiago Casilla struck out pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena.

The Angels wasted a 12-hit attack that included solo home runs from Mike Trout and Yunel Escobar, three hits from Kole Calhoun and three runs batted in from catcher Juan Graterol.

Trout’s home run in the third was his 22nd of the season and left him with 999 career hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Played with a 23-man roster. Outfielder Matt Joyce was serving the second day of his two-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur, and with first baseman Yonder Alonso traded in the morning to the Mariners, Oakland did not have enough time to call up Matt Olson.

Angels: Left-hander Andrew Heaney made a fifth rehab appearance and appears close to being activated. Heaney had Tommy John surgery in July 2016 and was originally expected to miss this entire season. . Outfielder Cameron Maybin (right knee sprain) rejoined the team after two rehab games and could be activated Monday. … Escobar left the game in the seventh with a right intercostal strain.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Right-hander Kendall Graveman (2-3) is scheduled to open a two-game series against the Mariners on Tuesday in Oakland. He is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA at home.

Angels: Right-hander JC Ramirez, a career reliever until this season, is scheduled to make his 22nd start in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles in Anaheim. Ramirez (10-9) did not allow a run in a career-high eight innings in his last start against the Phillies.

