Woman Killed, Man Wounded In Drive-By Shooting Near Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A woman was shot dead and a man was wounded overnight Friday while they were near a parked vehicle in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, just outside Inglewood.

The shooting was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West 105th Street, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The woman was with two other people next to a parked vehicle when a dark vehicle stopped next to them and the man heard gunshots coming toward them, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Deputies arriving on the scene found the woman with at least one gunshot wound to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a man, was shot in the arm. He was transported to a local hospital where he was being treated for a non-life threatening wound.

The dark vehicle sped away from the scene, westbound on 105th Street.

A third person, a man, was not injured.

There was no suspect, or weapon information and it was unknown whether the shooting was gang related.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323- 890-5500.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)