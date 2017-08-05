SoCalGas Project Reducing Sepulveda Lanes Until 2018

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Starting Monday, commuters will lose a lane on Sepulveda Boulevard — until January 2018.
SoCalGas will be conducting pipeline safety work on North Sepulveda Boulevard between Sepulveda Way and Casiano Road in Los Angeles.
Northbound and southbound traffic on Sepulveda Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
The work will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Questions or concerns about the construction work may be directed to SoCalGas’ Customer Contact Center 24-hours a day, seven-days a week at 800-427-2200.