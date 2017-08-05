Car Plows Onto Skid Row Sidewalk, Pins Homeless Man Underneath

August 5, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: downtown LA, Skid Row

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A car drove up onto a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row early Saturday morning, pinning a homeless man underneath and injuring two more pedestrians in the process.

At about 4:20 a.m., a driver lost control of a sedan at East 7th Street and Ceres Avenue. He drove up onto a sidewalk and landed on a homeless man who was asleep, pinning him underneath the car, Los Angeles police said. Two other people were struck by the car as well.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews had to lift the car up by hand in order to free the trapped man.

All three patients were taken to County/USC Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The driver was arrested near the scene. It was unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch