Car Plows Onto Skid Row Sidewalk, Pins Homeless Man Underneath

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A car drove up onto a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row early Saturday morning, pinning a homeless man underneath and injuring two more pedestrians in the process.
At about 4:20 a.m., a driver lost control of a sedan at East 7th Street and Ceres Avenue. He drove up onto a sidewalk and landed on a homeless man who was asleep, pinning him underneath the car, Los Angeles police said. Two other people were struck by the car as well.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews had to lift the car up by hand in order to free the trapped man.
All three patients were taken to County/USC Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The driver was arrested near the scene. It was unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.