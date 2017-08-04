Police Engage In Wild Gunfight With Shooting Suspect On Busy Santa Monica Street

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Santa Monica Friday night was wounded in a shootout with police.

The first shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Main and Strand streets, according to Santa Monica police.

An argument ensued between the two men, who were believed to have known each other, before the suspect shot and killed the other man, police said.

Dozens of people were strolling the popular stretch of town when the shooting occurred. Witnesses told KCAL9 they ran for cover.

“Two pop pop sounds and we thought it was fireworks,” said one woman, “And then all of a sudden we hear this lady screaming. And there’s a man lying on the ground and another man running. People started running inside the store, wondering what’s going on. And we’re looking through the window. And we see blood and a lady screaming for help everywhere.”

The suspect fled east on Strand Street and officers spotted him in the area of Second Street and Hollister Avenue, police said. The suspect had a firearm and pointed it at a responding officer, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

Additional officers responded and attempted to engage the suspect who fired several rounds at officers, prompting two officers to fire back, Rodriguez said.

“The suspect fired several rounds at our officers,” Rodriguez said. “And our officers fired back. The suspect was struck and basically taken down.”

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 40s, was wounded and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive, according to Rodriguez.

“I just heard this pop, pop, pop,” witness Lucas Yancey said. “It was right outside my place, my apartment. And I looked down, and this guy (the suspect) is on the ground, and he’s gushing blood, and he was just laying like a dead fish.”

No officers were hurt. The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

Several cars and at least one building were hit by stray bullets. No names were released.

Editor’s Note: Fans of this season’s “The Bachelorette” will recognize Lucas Yancey as one of Rachel’s suitors, he was perhaps best known for being the WahBoom guy, an actor/comedian who used “WahBoom” as his personal catchphrase.

