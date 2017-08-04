Public’s Help Sought In Search For Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Police in Pasadena have released a sketch of the man they say tried to abduct a woman who was walking home last weekend.
Authorities say the suspect tried to snatch a woman as she walked along Maple Street near North Fair Oaks Avenue.
The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion and thin build, clean shaven with light brown hair.
Investigators say he was driving a white Dodge Ram pick-up which he parked on the curb.
Richard Garcia was working as a security guard outside a nearby store when he says the suspect tried to grab the victim and pull her into his truck last Sunday.
“[He] grabbed her by the hair and knocked her down, drug her, tried to put her in the truck. The girl put up a fight but she said he pulled her hair and he hit her a couple of times,” Garcia said.
Garcia says the victim screamed and that’s when another car drove by, scaring off her attacker.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Pasadena Police.