Public’s Help Sought In Search For Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

August 4, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Kidnapping, Kidnapping, Pasadena, Sketch, Suspect

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Police in Pasadena have released a sketch of the man they say tried to abduct a woman who was walking home last weekend.

Authorities say the suspect tried to snatch a woman as she walked along Maple Street near North Fair Oaks Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion and thin build, clean shaven with light brown hair.

Investigators say he was driving a white Dodge Ram pick-up which he parked on the curb.

Richard Garcia was working as a security guard outside a nearby store when he says the suspect tried to grab the victim and pull her into his truck last Sunday.

“[He] grabbed her by the hair and knocked her down, drug her, tried to put her in the truck. The girl put up a fight but she said he pulled her hair and he hit her a couple of times,” Garcia said.

Garcia says the victim screamed and that’s when another car drove by, scaring off her attacker.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Pasadena Police.

 

