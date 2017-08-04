Man, 32, Charged With Manslaughter For Punching Victim In Bar Fight Causing His Death

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A 32-year-old Seal Beach man was formally charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter after punching a bar patron in the face during a fight and causing the man’s death.
Officials said Matthew Paul Meier faces up to nine years in state prison if convicted on all charges.
Officials said Meier was socializing at a Seal Beach bar named Clancy’s — where he also worked — on the early morning of July 18.
Authorities said around 1:20 a.m., Meier got into a fight with 46-year-old James Tinsman.
Meier is accused of hitting Tinsman once in the face with a closed fist. Tinsman reportedly lost consciousness, fell back and struck his head on the pavement outside the bar.
Tinsman was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead later that day as a result of severe head trauma.
Meier was arrested by Seal Beach Police on August 2.
In addition to being charged with involuntary manslaughter, Meier was also charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and with a sentencing enhancement of causing great bodily injury (Tinsman’s coma.)
Meier’s bail was set at $250,000.