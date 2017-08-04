Cobra Kai Dojo’s Doors Reopen As Karate Kid Sequel Announced

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thirty years after the epic – and fictional – 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence will seek redemption by reopening his Cobra Kai dojo.
A sequel series to the widely popular movie “The Karate Kid” has been announced to launch on YouTube Red in 2018.
The series will last 10-episodes and both original film stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will star in it.
Titled “Cobra Kai,” the series will pick up 30 years after the original 1984 film, with a frustrated Johnny Lawrence looking to redeem himself by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo in an effort to renew his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.
“Cobra Kai” will also address LaRusso’s struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.