NEW YORK (CBSLA.com) — Pitcher Yu Darvish made his debut Friday with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the team to a shutout victory over the New York Mets.

Dodgers fans on social media were thrilled with the result as the team stares down a near-certain playoff berth.

Here’s what some fans (and even non-fans!) were excited to share:

Darvish' start as a dodger = STELLAR🔥 I think he'll do just fine as one of the boys in blue for the rest of this season😎 #dodgers — Brianna Ulven (@BriannaUlven) August 5, 2017

Yeah, pretty sure Yu Darvish will help the @dodgers. Nice first outing….#Dodgers — Ashvin Lad (@ashvinlad) August 5, 2017

Yu Darvish did great in his @dodgers debut today. Ten strikeouts, seven innings, zero runs, already fitting in very well. — Mikey ♒️ (@mikael_24) August 5, 2017

Great game. Dodgers got to deGrom early, Utley punished the Mets again, and Yu Darvish was fantastic in his Dodger debut. Great night. — Josh Gitt (@dodger1214) August 5, 2017

Yu Darvish's first strikeout with the Dodgers was a beauty. pic.twitter.com/euEwAS1qrT — Pitcher List (@ThePitcherList) August 5, 2017

Darvish was everything I hoped for and more. Kershaw/Darvish/Wood/Hill/Maeda in playoffs??? 😍 — George 🇺🇸 (@GeorgeLA96) August 5, 2017

As much as I hate the dodgers… you darvish was phenomenal in his debut.. damn.. — TB12🐐 (@drew_martian) August 5, 2017

Yu darvish dealt tonight #LA — Ron Swanson (@ryancookie33rr) August 5, 2017

The Dodgers win, 6-0. They are 77-32. Yu Darvish was great. The Dodgers are great. This thing might work. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) August 5, 2017

Yu Darvish was outstanding in his debut as a boy in blue 👏🏼💙⚾️ #Dodgers #LAallday — Yolanda Vasquez (@Yolie8082) August 5, 2017

99 pitches and Darvish is done. 7 scoreless & 10 Ks. Great debut. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) August 5, 2017

A few miles from Broadway, Darvish's opening act: 7 innings, 3 hits, a walk, 10 strikeouts, 99 pitches. Bravo. Encore. #tonyaward — Ned Colletti (@realnedcolletti) August 5, 2017