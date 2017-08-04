Chunks Of Concrete, Brick Thrown At Cars From 101 Freeway Overpass

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — At least two cars were struck overnight by chunks of concrete while they drove in the northbound lanes of the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Silver Lake.
The debris was apparently thrown from the Silver Lake Boulevard overpass onto northbound traffic just after midnight Friday, but no suspects were found.
One of the cars was an Uber car with an active ride. It suffered the most damage – the concrete went through the car’s windshield and landed in the lap of one of the passengers.
A brick damaged the headlight of a second vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
