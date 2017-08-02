Man Breaks Into Santa Ana Home, Tries To Sexually Assault Sleeping Woman

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Police have released a sketch of a man they say broke into a Santa Ana home and attempted to sexually assault a woman while she was sleeping.

According to Santa Ana police, a woman was sleeping in the living room of a home in the 3200 block of South Main Street when she was awoken by a noise at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

She looked towards an open front window where she found the suspect standing outside, police said.

The suspect, who had already removed the window screen, ordered her to come to the window while threatening he had a gun.

When she refused, he climbed in and tried to sexually assault her. The victim’s mother was then awakened, ran into the living room and screamed when she what was happening, police report.

Her screams prompted the man to flee.

He was described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years of age, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and between 170 and 190 pounds. He had short, dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 714-245-8378 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.