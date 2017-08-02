Fullerton Arcade Busted For Operating As Gambling Hall

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Police say what appeared to be an arcade was actually an illegal gambling operation.
Many customers and workers were arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal gaming devices at 3 a.m. Wednesday outside the Fullerton business.
Security tape shows one man escorted out in handcuffs. Neighbors say he worked at the video gaming lounge.
A short time later police removed arcade games and loaded them into a truck.
Neighbors, too afraid to talk on camera, are relieved police showed up. They say since the gaming business moved in six months ago crime has shot up.
One business owner says every week gas from their tank was siphoned. Neighbors say gaming customers would spend the day at the arcade then buy, sell, and use drugs in the parking lot.
Police also closed down what they call another illegal gambling operation Wednesday afternoon just down the road in Fullerton.
Police say it’s not clear how long the businesses will be shut down since the investigation is ongoing.
