US Open Of Surfing Shut Down As Wild Weather Moves Through The Southland

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Huntington Beach officials shut down the beach and evacuated the area due to lighting strikes, forcing a suspension of competition at the U.S. Open of Surfing.
The beach was reopened before 5 p.m. but the surfing competition was done for day, according to Huntington Beach Police.
Sky2’s Stu Mundel reports that the Huntington Beach Fire Department was monitoring some weather that was moving in. There was a lot of lightning, causing authorities to make the decision to shut down eight miles of beach.
Earlier, lifeguards were on the beach telling people to leave and police were tasked with the job of telling people that the Huntington Beach Pier was closed because of the possibility of lightning.
There was also some wild weather in the Inland Empire, Tina Patel has the report
