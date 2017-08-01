Dunkin’ To Dump The Donuts – At Least In Name – With Pasadena Store

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – There’s a new Dunkin’ Donuts store coming to Pasadena – but with a little less donut.
The location set to open later this month at 275 S. Lake Avenue will simply be “Dunkin” in a move that Bell Gardens-based parent company Prell Restaurant Group says will make it the first in the country to do so.
“The signage at our Pasadena restaurant is unique to this specific location,” Prell spokesperson Coby Sonenshine told the Pasadena Star News.
With more than 30 locations statewide and hundreds more planned for the future, the name change is aimed at beefing up Dunkin’ Donuts re-branding efforts toward more of a “beverage-led focus” on its coffee and frozen drinks.
The move was announced after Dunkin’ Brands announced it would slow the pace of its restaurant openings in the second half of the year as it works to redesign its store format.
