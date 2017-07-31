Still No Sign Of 2 Missing Hikers In Joshua Tree National Park

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — There was still no sign of two Orange County missing hikers last seen four days ago.
Rachel Nguyen of Westminster and Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood drove to Joshua Tree National Park last Thursday.
They were reported missing Friday morning when they did not check out of their Airbnb accommodations.
The car they were driving was found in the Maze trail parking area on the west side of the park, according to Joshua Tree Search and Rescue.
Trackers did find foot prints nearby, but searchers found no sign of the missing couple.
“There were some footprints. We found them in sporadic places through intermittent areas through the park. One thing that will happen when people are in heavy heat stress, they’ll start taking off pieces of clothing. We haven’t found any of that thus far,” said George Land, Joshua Tree National Park spokesman.
Neighbors told CBS2’s Stacey Butler that Orbeso lives in Lakewood with his parents and attends Cal State Fullerton. He is known for his kindness because he takes out the trash for his elderly neighbors every week.
