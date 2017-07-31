Man Arrested In Violent Murder Of Victorville Store Owner

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A Norwalk man has been arrested on accusations he robbed and violently killed a 62-year-old woman Sunday evening at her Victorville store during a swap meet.
Chong Suk Hong of Victorville was attacked at around 5:42 p.m. while working at Xtreme Menswear, a store she co-owns located in the Victorville Galleria at 14560 Palmdale Rd., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Hong was rushed by ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries, where she was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m.
The suspect, 29-year-old Tom Raymond, was detained at the scene by mall security.
Investigators believe Raymond entered the store, robbed Hong and stabbed her several times, SBSD said. Authorities have no evidence that Raymond knew Hong or had been in her store prior to the attack, the sheriff’s department said.
Raymond was booked into the High Desert Detention Center early Monday morning on murder charges.
