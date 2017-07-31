LA 2024 Reaches Deal With IOC To Bring Back Olympics In 2028

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles has officially ceded the 2024 Summer Olympics to Paris in a reported deal with the International Olympic Committee to host the 2028 Games.

Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded last week that the city was unlikely to land the 2024 Games, which now appears all but certain after

the Los Angeles Times reported Monday morning that LA 2024, the nonprofit committee leading L.A.’s bid, reached a deal with the IOC to host the `28 Games, although no terms were released.

While no immediate comment was released by the mayor or LA 2024, City Councilman Gil Cedillo appeared to confirm the announcement on his Twitter page with a statement reading: “Hashtag goes from #LA2024 to #LA2028” and a link to The Times’ story.

Garcetti along with City Council President Herb Wesson and city Olympic bid chairman Casey Wasserman will join members of

the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to “make an announcement” regarding the city’s bid at 5 p.m. at the StubHub Center in Carson.