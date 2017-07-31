Several Kids, Camp Counselors Stung By Bees In San Clemente After Rock Thrown At Beehive

July 31, 2017 5:20 PM By Michele Gile
Filed Under: Boys & Girls Club, Kids Stung By Bees San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — Several children and camp counselors were stung by bees in San Clemente Monday after the bees were provoked.

A swarm stung them behind the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area at 1304 Calle Valle.

They were on a nature walk in Bonita Canyon Park in before lunch when one boy dared another to provoke the bees.

“Lucus said: ‘I dare you to throw a rock at a beehive.’ So they did it. And then basically, the whole beehive split apart. So all the bees started going after them,” Cooper Oetgen said.

“I heard a big gigantic scream. Everyone was running away. Everyone was covered in bees. I was kind of in shock for a moment,” Dayton Oetgen recalled.

Firefighters said one of the boys was stung about 30 times.

Three children were taken to a hospital. Parents told CBS2’s Michele Gile that their children were not allergic and will be okay.

More from Michele Gile
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch