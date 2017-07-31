Several Kids, Camp Counselors Stung By Bees In San Clemente After Rock Thrown At Beehive

Three children were taken to a hospital. Parents told CBS2’s Michele Gile that their children were not allergic and will be okay.

“I heard a big gigantic scream. Everyone was running away. Everyone was covered in bees. I was kind of in shock for a moment,” Dayton Oetgen recalled.

“Lucus said: ‘I dare you to throw a rock at a beehive.’ So they did it. And then basically, the whole beehive split apart. So all the bees started going after them,” Cooper Oetgen said.

They were on a nature walk in Bonita Canyon Park in before lunch when one boy dared another to provoke the bees.

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — Several children and camp counselors were stung by bees in San Clemente Monday after the bees were provoked.

