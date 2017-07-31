Dodgers Swing For The Fences At Trade Deadline

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — All season long the Dodger hitters, pitchers, coaches have stepped up to the challenge of having a remarkable season, and now the front office has joined them making major moves at the MLB trade deadline.

The Dodgers added three key players to their pitching staff in RHP Yu Darvish, LHP Tony Watson, and LHP Tony Cingrani.

The first deal of the day came down around 12:45pm when Fox’s Ken Rosenthal broke the news that LHP Tony Watson has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers traded RHP Angel German and INF Oneil Cruz to the Pirates.

Watson on the year has a 5-3 record with 10 saves, and a 3.66 ERA in 47 relief appearances with the Pirates.

The lefty has been one of the top relievers in the National League, ranking among the best (min. 250 IP) in wins (24, 1st), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.72, 290 SO/78 BB, 3rd), ERA (2.42, 4th), WHIP (1.05, 4th), opponents’ batting average (.227, 7th), opponents’ OPS (.623, 7th) and saves (30, 9th).

Then right when the deadline was up, news broke that the Dodgers also added LHP Tony Cingrani.

The Dodgers traded away OF Scott Van Slyke and C Hendrik Clementina in return for Cingrani.

14 minutes after the deadline, Ken Rosenthal than broke the major news that Yu Darvish had in fact been traded.

L.A.’s front office were able to acquire Darvish without giving up the farm. They will send INF Willie Calhoun, RHP A.J. Alexy, and INF Brendon Davis to Texas.

According to MLB.com they are respectively the fourth, 17th, and 27th-ranked prospects in the Dodgers system.

The highly touted arm at the deadline is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA, which is his worst in five years in the MLB.

Darvish was the big win on Monday, as he’s most likely to be slotted as the Dodger’s second starting pitcher fitting in between Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood.