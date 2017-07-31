Bike Share System Launches At Port Of LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Visitors interested in exploring the Port of Los Angeles will now have a new way to do so.
The L.A. County Metropolitan Transit Authority (METRO) launched its bike sharing system along the L.A. Waterfront Monday morning. It consists of 120 bikes and 13 bike share stations.
“Bike Share users will enjoy up-close waterfront access and can easily explore museums, an aquarium, a battleship, craft marketplace, expansive marinas and beaches as well as dining and shopping,” Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said.
Along with the Port of L.A., Metro Bike Share is also available in downtown L.A. and Pasadena. Metro plans to expand it to Venice later this summer. The system has more than 1,400 bikes overall.
Those who want to use Metro Bike Share have several options. They can walk up and purchase a ride using a credit card for $3.50 per 30 minutes. They can also sign up for a monthly or yearly pass. A $20 monthly pass gets you unlimited rides for all trips that are 30 minutes or less.
With the $40 annual pass, all rides are $1.75 per 30 minutes.
People can sign up by downloading the Metro Bike Share app or by going online here.
