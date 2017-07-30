7 Hurt As Possible Case Of Road Rage Unfolds In Long Beach

July 30, 2017 7:51 AM

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Seven people were injured this weekend in a possible case of road rage, authorities said.

Police said the incident between the drivers of an SUV and pick-up truck unfolded Saturday on the Long Beach (710) Freeway.

The SUV overturned after exiting, went over the guardrail, and landed on the street below.

Authorities say seven people were in that SUV, all of whom were taken to trauma centers.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get one person out of the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was detained.

