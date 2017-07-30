Picture Purportedly Shows Traveler With Baby Allegedly Punched By Airport Worker

NICE, France (CBSLA.com) — Social media was abuzz Sunday with reports that an EasyJet passenger holding a baby had allegedly been punched by an airport worker in France.

Arabella Ark‏, another passenger, snapped a photo of the alleged altercation, which showed a man’s arm extended toward another person.

By Sunday, the image, and story had gone viral after Ark posted the image to Twitter.

She wrote: “EasyJet employee hitting man holding baby after delay of over 14hours.”

EasyJet Sunday responded, explaining that the employee in question did not work for the airline:

We are concerned to see this – it is not an easyJet staff member & they do not work for our ground handling agents. 1/2 — easyJet Press Office (@easyJet_press) July 30, 2017

We are taking this up with Nice Airport & their special assistance provider Samsic who we understand this person works for. 2/2 — easyJet Press Office (@easyJet_press) July 30, 2017

A director at the airport also told CNN that the person worked for the subcontractor, Samsic.

The incident reportedly unfolded after the passenger questioned the unidentified worker about a flight delay.

No further information was available.