Police Search For Suspect In Attempted Kidnapping Of 19-Year-Old In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman in Pasadena Saturday.

Pasadena police say the victim was walking just before 8 p.m. Saturday outside the Smart & Final store at the corner of North Fair Oaks Avenue and Maple Street when a man in a truck pulled up beside her and jumped out.

Security guard Richard Garcia says the victim ran to him for help after managing to escape.

“I just came out to take a break right there on that milk crate,” Garcia recalled.

“He grabbed her by the hair and knocked her down, drugged her, tried to put her in the truck. The girl put up a fight and she said he pulled her hair and he hit her a couple of times,” he continued.

Garcia said the victim screamed and another car drove by, scaring off the attacker.

Police say the victim suffered cuts to her elbows and knees because she had been dragged by her hair along the payment.

The attacker’s truck is described as a Dodge Ram, perhaps white and from the late 2000s.

Police believe he drove west on Maple before hopping on the 210 Freeway.