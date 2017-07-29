Rescue Efforts To Free Whale Off Palos Verdes Peninsula Delayed

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — Efforts to rescue a whale tangled in fishing line in the waters off the Palos Verdes peninsula are expected to enter a second day.
The humpback whale, possibly a yearling, was seen Saturday afternoon tangled in fishing line and floats at Point Furman.
Rescuers tried to free the whale but lost light, resolving to resume their efforts Sunday morning.
When they go out again, captains like Erik Combs will be on the lookout.
“It was very lethargic. It was sitting at the surface a lot, which is not typical for a whale,” Combs said. “No deep dives.”
Whale-watching cruises are doubling as search parties and marine mammal rescue teams are ready to move if it’s spotted.
Combs said the whale appeared to be about 30 feet long. He also believes the whale was swimming through lobster traps when it became entangled.
“I believe it’s our job to help animals that are in need especially if they get entangled with a product made by us,” he added.
CBS2/KCAL9 is told rescue teams managed to get a tracking device on the whale and are hoping for better luck tomorrow.