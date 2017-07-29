Overnight 405 Freeway Closures Near LAX To Begin Monday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Construction for a new Metro light rail project will force full and partial overnight closures for segments of the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport for 15 nights, beginning Monday.

The closures will run from Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The closures will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday.

The freeway will be fully open on weekends.

The closures are due to construction of a bridge for the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project. The 800-foot bridge will span Interstate 405 and Hyde Park and La Cienega boulevards, Metro reports.

The closures will run as follows:

July 31 to Aug. 4: The northbound side of I-405 will be closed between Century and La Tijera boulevards.

Aug. 7 to Aug. 11: The same section of I-405 will see partial closures of both north and southbound lanes.

Aug. 14 to Aug. 18: The southbound lanes of I-405 will be fully closed near the La Cienega and La Tijera off-ramps.

The following detours will be in place:

Southbound drivers: Exit the 405 at the Florence/Manchester off-ramp, proceed south on La Cienega and return to the freeway via the Olive Street on-ramp.

Northbound drivers: Exit at the La Cienega/Manchester off-ramp, turn left (west) on Manchester, turn right (north) on La Tijera and continue to the northbound 405 on-ramp.

Those going to LAX: Remain on La Cienega to access Century Boulevard, or re-enter the 405 Freeway and use the westbound 105 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard to reach LAX.

The 8.5-mile Crenshaw/LAX Line, set to open in 2019, will connect the South Bay’s Green Line and Westside’s Expo Line with eight new stations in Crenshaw, Inglewood and Westchester.