Only On 2: Pursuit In Riverside Leads To Small Brush Fire But Is Suspect Wanted For Other Crimes?

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A brief pursuit in Riverside ended up with a car crashing and starting a small brush fire.

But CBS 2’s Crystal Cruz reports the suspect in the crash is being looked at as a possible suspect in a series of fast food robberies in Orange County.

A man in a plaid scarf and glasses came into a fast food restaurant and robbed the place says the district manager, who gave Cruz two photos.

“She opens the register. Gets the money gives it to the guy and he takes off,” says the district manager.

According to Riverside Police two people took off in a car and they’re seen on home security video running from officers and when they get to driveway the car stops for a few seconds and then the driver plows forward off the side of a hill.

Moments later, the car caught fire and started a small brush fire.

“Car landed, fire started and all Hell broke lose basically,” said one man, “and the wife, she says the police are here with guns. And I went ‘What? Here? In this neighborhood?”

Officers caught one man, another got away.

If all that wasn’t wild enough, here’s where this story get really interesting.

The suspect in the scarf and glasses looks very similar to the suspect in the fast food robberies — with plaid flannel around his neck and glasses wanted for robbing more than 20 fast food stores in Orange County and the MO sounds pretty similar, too.

“From what I could see in the video,” said the district manager, “He walks in and looks like he pulls out a little note and he talks to the girl and I’m assuming on the note it says what he wanted to say. It looks very similar … I want to say 85-90 percent it’s the same guy.”

It is still unclear if the man in police custody is the same man wanted in Orange County.