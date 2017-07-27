Man Charged In Drive-Thru Assault After Video Posted On Social Media

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) – A Hawthorne man has been charged in a violent attack on a fast food employee in Downey after video of the incident was posted on social media.

Police say a manager at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was attacked when a group of guys decided they weren’t going to wait their turn.

A video posted to YouTube appears to show the suspect and another man filling an empty Gatorade bottle with liquid and cursing. At one point, you can also see a third man in the backseat.

The clip appears to show the accused pulling up to the drive-thru window of Raising Cane’s and assaulting the manager, who had refused to serve them for allegedly cutting into the drive-thru line.

After the attack, you can hear the group yelling, cursing and calling the manager names before driving off.

It wasn’t long before the suspects were caught. Since they decided to record the incident and post it to social media, Downey police say they were able to track down the man accused of throwing the bottle and arrest him.

The 27-year-old male faces an aggravated assault charge.

It’s unclear how serious the manager’s injuries are.

Raising Cane’s had no comment about the incident.